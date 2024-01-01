Go
Main picView gallery

The Local 235 - 25188 three notch road

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

25188 Three Notch Road

Hollywood, MD 20636

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

25188 Three Notch Road, Hollywood MD 20636

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Seabreeze Restaurant & Tiki Bar
orange star4.4 • 1,004
27130 S Sandgates Rd Mechanicsville, MD 20659
View restaurantnext
The Taphouse 1637
orange starNo Reviews
23418 Three Notch Road California, MD 20619
View restaurantnext
Bollywood Masala California
orange starNo Reviews
23418 Three Notch Rd ​ California, MD 20619
View restaurantnext
Action Lounge and Billiards
orange starNo Reviews
25470 unit F Point lookout rd Leonardtown, MD 20650
View restaurantnext
Mac's Tap & Table -
orange starNo Reviews
25470 Point Lookout Rd Leonardtown, MD 20650
View restaurantnext
Do Dah Deli
orange star4.6 • 31
22845 Washington St Leonardtown, MD 20650
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Hollywood

Leonardtown

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Solomons

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Lusby

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Prince Frederick

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

North Beach

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Waldorf

No reviews yet

Brandywine

No reviews yet

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

The Local 235 - 25188 three notch road

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston