Please call 325-232-6463 for reservations, call aheads and any delivery or curbside service! Thank you!!!

250 Cypress St • $$

Avg 4 (62 reviews)

Popular Items

Carne Asada Taco$5.75
Blackened Fish Tacos$5.75
Side Street Corn$2.00
Asada Fries$12.00
Chips and Queso$9.00
Wonton Tacos$8.00
Chips and Salsa$4.00
Al Pastor$5.00
Rice Bowl$8.00
Side Cilantro Lime Rice$2.00
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Groups
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

250 Cypress St

Abilene TX

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
