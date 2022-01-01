The Local Bar & Grille
Located on the scenic Chequamegon Bay Golf Course, with show-stopping views of the lake & treetops, The Local is a family-owned & operated dining & event establishment on a mission to deliver exceptional food & memorable experiences every time you visit. We believe there is no substitute for quality time around the table and we hope to be the setting for great food, memorable events & community togetherness.
3000 Golf Course Road
Ashland WI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
