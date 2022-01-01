The Local Bar & Grille

Go
Located on the scenic Chequamegon Bay Golf Course, with show-stopping views of the lake & treetops, The Local is a family-owned & operated dining & event establishment on a mission to deliver exceptional food & memorable experiences every time you visit. We believe there is no substitute for quality time around the table and we hope to be the setting for great food, memorable events & community togetherness.

Mini corn dogs$5.00
Wings$12.00
Fish and Chips$15.00
Build Your Own Burger$13.00
Hangover Burger$15.00
Kids Cheeseburger$5.00
Crab Dip$12.00
Superior Giant Pretzel$11.00
Ribeye$28.00
Cheese Curds$9.00
3000 Golf Course Road

Ashland WI

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Ashland Baking Company

Black Cat Coffeehouse

We serve healthy food and beverages made from scratch that feature local and regional ingredients as much as possible. All our menu items are made in house or at our partners across the street at Ashland Baking Company.

Burger Barn

Cozy, clean burger restaurant with tasty cheese curds and yummy cow pies. Come in today!

Stagecoach Bar & Grill

Providing an elevated small-town bar experience with a clean, updated interior, friendly staff, talented bartenders, Chef Pete’s tasty bar menu, craft cocktails and beers on tap, bar games, events, and live music all at affordable, small-town prices. Ojibwe & Woman Owned.

