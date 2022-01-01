Go
The Local Bison image
Bars & Lounges
Burgers

The Local Bison

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

345 Reviews

$$

522 S. Boston Ave. Ste. 103

Tulsa, OK 74103

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

The Local$12.00
1/3 lb local beef patty, Lettuce, tomato, grilled onion, house made pickles, white cheddar, roasted garlic aioli
Vegan Local$12.00
4 Piece Beyond Chicken Tender Meal$12.00
Beyond tender served with slaw, fries, ranch and bbq
Key-Lime Aioli$0.50
The Kraken$12.00
Artichoke croquettes, slaw, tomato, pickle, key lime aioli
Vegan Cowboy$14.00
Meatloaf Mac n Cheese$18.00
Impossible meatloaf, green Chile queso, cavatappi pasta, mango corn salsa, BBQ
BBQ Sauce$0.50
Mayo
6 Piece Beyond Chicken Tender Meal$15.00
Beyond tender served with slaw, fries, ranch and bbq

Attributes and Amenities

check markCasual
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

522 S. Boston Ave. Ste. 103, Tulsa OK 74103

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

fROOT Bowls

No reviews yet

We take smoothies to a new level by blending them extra thick & topped with fresh ingredients.
Your bowl is vegan, dairy free with no added sugar. We will meet any dietary restriction, lifestyle or goal.
It's a complete meal that's packed with nutrients!

Sandos

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Topeca Hyatt

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy or take it to go!
All orders placed here will be available at the HYATT REGENCY HOTEL in Downtown Tulsa.

Juniper Restaurant

No reviews yet

Downtown Tulsa’s award-winning farm-to-table restaurant, Juniper, changes with the seasons to bring guests creative, modern cuisine focused on delicious, locally sourced ingredients.
Juniper boasts a beautiful and intimate downtown setting with its rustic brick columns, commissioned art by local artists, and a warm and inviting atmosphere. Designed and constructed by award-winning Chef Justin Thompson, Juniper offers an approachable, and fun, fine dining experience. In addition to our seasonal menus, enjoy one of the fresh selections from the weekly Chef’s specials menu and pair your evening with a craft cocktail utilizing one of Juniper’s own house-infused spirits.
Since opening in 2011, Justin and the talented chef’s at Juniper have created more than 2,000 different tasty and creative dishes that have made it onto these special menus.

The Local Bison

orange star4.3 • 345 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston