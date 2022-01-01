Juniper Restaurant

Downtown Tulsa’s award-winning farm-to-table restaurant, Juniper, changes with the seasons to bring guests creative, modern cuisine focused on delicious, locally sourced ingredients.

Juniper boasts a beautiful and intimate downtown setting with its rustic brick columns, commissioned art by local artists, and a warm and inviting atmosphere. Designed and constructed by award-winning Chef Justin Thompson, Juniper offers an approachable, and fun, fine dining experience. In addition to our seasonal menus, enjoy one of the fresh selections from the weekly Chef’s specials menu and pair your evening with a craft cocktail utilizing one of Juniper’s own house-infused spirits.

Since opening in 2011, Justin and the talented chef’s at Juniper have created more than 2,000 different tasty and creative dishes that have made it onto these special menus.

