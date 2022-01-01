The Local Eatery
Come in and enjoy!!
38 N Howell St
Attributes and Amenities
Location
38 N Howell St
Hillsdale MI
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Johnny T's Bistro
Our entire staff, upon completion of a thorough interview and hiring process, agrees with and desires to share our mission statement through the services they give you, our guest. We bring to you the benefits of a large corporate restaurant with the uniqueness of a local neighborhood establishment, by building relationships with you as an individual. The personal mission for the proprietors, managers and each employee of Johnny T’s Bistro will be: Give each of our guests Absolute Quality.
Sharon's House of Pancakes
Come in and enjoy!
New York Taco - Hillsdale Michigan
Come in and enjoy!
The Saucy Dog's BBQ
Good Food, Good Friends, GREAT BBQ!