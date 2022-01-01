Go
The Local Irish Pub

1607 Park Place Boulevard

Popular Items

Tomato Soup
Creamy tomato basil soup, croutons & cheddar cheese
Pot Roast$14.95
Braised beef, carrots, mushrooms, cipollini onions & mashed potatoes
The Local Burger$12.95
Yellow cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion & pickles, potato bun
Corned Beef & Cabbage$14.95
Slow roasted corned beef, braised cabbage, carrots, potatoes & garlic cream sauce
Chicken Shots$11.95
Bite-sized chicken breast lightly breaded, tossed in our honey whiskey glaze, green onions and side of ranch dressing
Beyond Burger$12.95
Plant-based patty, yellow cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion & spicy aioli on a multi-grain bun
Cheese Curds$10.95
Lightly breaded cheddar cheese &
spicy tomato sauce
Side Fries$4.50
Nice and crispy!
The Local Fish & Chips$15.95
Lightly battered cod, chips & tartar sauce
Steak & Vegetable Pie$14.95
Braised beef, seasonal vegetables, mashed potato crust, wee greens.
Location

1607 Park Place Boulevard

St. Louis Park MN

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
