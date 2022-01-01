Go
THE LOCAL Kitchen + Sports Lounge

4322 Remembrance Rd NW

Popular Items

The Loco Burrito
Crazy, big, crazy good! Beef or Beef and Bean
Caesar Salad$10.50
Tomato, red onion, shaved parmesan, Caesar dressing, topped with croutons. Add Grilled Chicken for $3.00.
Grilled Cheese - Kids$6.50
Mac + Cheese$10.00
Cavatappi pasta tossed in a rich and creamy three cheese sauce and topped with parsley and roasted breadcrumbs.
Served with garlic bread.
Add Grilled Chicken, Shredded Pork, or Bacon for $3.00
Chicken Tender Basket$11.50
Deep-fried chicken tenders + dipping sauce: Ranch, BBQ, or honey mustard.
Meat Lovers Pizza$13.00
Pepperoni, ham, sausage, and bacon
Quesadilla$10.00
Cheddar blend, roasted corn and black beans and cilantro
Add Chicken for $3.00
WE ARE CURRENTLY OUT OF CORN AND BLACK BEAN SALSA
The Local Deluxe Pizza$13.00
Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, and green peppers
Mushroom & Swiss Burger$13.50
Sauteed mushroom and onion, melted swiss and garlic aioli.
Olive Burger$13.50
Homemade olive spread, pepper jack cheese and lettuce
Location

4322 Remembrance Rd NW

Grand Rapids MI

Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 12:00 pm
