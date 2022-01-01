Go
Toast

The Local Public House Food Menu

Eat Local. Drink Local. Be Local
Locally curated Beer, Spirits, and Rotating Seasonal Menus

HAMBURGERS

1427 Railroad Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (376 reviews)

Popular Items

Poutine$11.04
House Cut Fries, Beef Demi Glace Beechers Cheese Curds.
Fish & Chips$14.72
Curried Tempura Batter Cod, Fries, Lemon, Coconut Aioli.
Beer Cheese Mac$11.96
Noodles, Pub Ale Beer Cheese, Roasted Garlic Breadcrumbs
Pub Burger$14.72
100% Grass Fed Beef, Stone Ground Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle Avenue Bread Bun, Choice of side.
House Salad$8.28
Mixed Greens tossed in your choice of dressing.
Reuben$16.56
House Braised Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Kimchi Aioli, Swiss Cheese, Marbled Rye, Choice of Side.
Cup of Mac$5.52
House Mac and Cheese
Brussels$9.20
Fried Brussels Sprouts, Truffle Salt, Chili Flake, Balsamic Reduction.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1427 Railroad Ave

Bellingham WA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

JUXT Taphouse

No reviews yet

JUXT has you covered with delicious scratch comfort food and 28 taps of draft beer, cider, cocktails and wine.

K-POP Chicken and Beer

No reviews yet

Korean style double fried extra crispy fried chicken! And K-Dogs! With full menu and sports bar. Pleasant outdoor seating with firepit to people watch.

Sylvia Center Coffee House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Wild Buffalo

No reviews yet

Bellingham's premier music venue. Located in the heart of downtown

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston