The Local
Come in and enjoy!
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS
4578 San Jose Blvd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
4578 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville FL
|Sunday
|6:45 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:15 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:15 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:15 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:15 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:15 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:45 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
MOJO Bar-B-Que
MOJO Bar-B-Que in Jacksonville's Lakewood neighborhood is our original location, which opened in 2003. “Mojo” comes from the Blues, denoting a good luck feeling or vibe. When paired with barbecue, a divergent atmosphere erupts.
Chellos Pizza
The Best Artisan Pizza in Jacksonville! A pizzeria that recovers the tradition of individual pizza made with slowly fermented dough and baked in a wood-fired oven. Fresh pastas, gourmet burgers and traditional dishes.
Emperors Jacksonville
Come in and enjoy!
Emperors Jacksonville VIP
Come in and enjoy!