GOATACADO$12.00
Arugula, chick peas, quinoa, tomatoes & cucumbers dressed with green goddess & topped with crumbled goat cheese, sliced avocado & a toasted crostini
CHICKEN NUGGETS$11.00
10 hand-cut nuggets, fries & Jack's sauce
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$12.00
a fried chicken breast, pickles & Jack's sauce on grilled ciabatta
CAULIFLOWER SHRIMP PAD THAI$16.00
shrimp, egg & cauliflower rice in soy-peanut sauce with fresh carrots, pickled red chilis, Thai basil, crushed peanuts, scallions, sesame seeds & lime
SALMON-QUINOA BOWL$16.90
grilled hoisin glazed salmon, warm quinoa, edamame, red bell peppers, carrots, soy-lime vinaigrette & sesame seeds
GET ROOTED$13.00
Arugula dressed with green goddess & topped with quinoa, roasted carrots & sweet potatoes, pickled beets, pepitas, crumbled goat cheese & a toasted crostini
CHICKEN ALFREDO$16.00
creamy alfredo, fettuccine, grilled chicken, Parmesan
KID NUGGETS & FRIES$6.00
CHICKEN CLUB$14.50
grilled chicken, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar & mayo on toasted brioche
BISTRO BURGER$13.00
certified angus beef, lettuce, tomato & onion on a grilled ciabatta bun; fries
Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Takeout

4578 San Jose Blvd

Jacksonville FL

Sunday6:45 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:15 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:15 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:15 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:15 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:15 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:45 am - 10:00 pm
