The Local Tap House of Nyack
We are a cozy local spot with a fantastic selection of craft beers.
4 S Franklin St
Popular Items
Location
4 S Franklin St
Nyack NY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
The Breakfast and Burger Club
Come in and enjoy!
Two Villains Brewing
Come in and enjoy!
Nyack Grill & Bar
Come in and enjoy!
La Fontana Restaurant
authentic Italian cuisine in our charming and spacious dining room or enjoy a seasonal view of the Hudson River in our upstairs dining area. A glass of wine from our extensive wine collection at the grand cherry wood bar for a before or after drink with friends and family is a wonderful way to start or end an evening of fun.