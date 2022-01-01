The Local Tavern and Grille
Come in and enjoy!
46 route 6A
Popular Items
Location
46 route 6A
Sandwich MA
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Belfry Inn and Bistro
Soaring interior space set in a former church, with large bar and firplaced main dining room. Several private dining spaces. Well spaced interior seating and on terrace. Serving contemporary American cuisine, our seasonally evolving menu uses fresh and local Cape Cod ingredients.
Marshland Restaurant
Come on in and enjoy!
The Seal
Come in and enjoy!
Next Door Burger Bar
Fabulous burgers and shakes. Full bar! Set in a Victorian home with outside dining and super fun backyard games! The kids will love it!!