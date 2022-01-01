Go
Toast

The Local Tavern and Grille

Come in and enjoy!

46 route 6A

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Bacon Jam Peanut Butter Burger$15.00
Our traditional burger grilled to your liking with candied bacon jam and creamy peanut butter on a toasted grilled brioche bun.
Caesar Salad$8.00
Crisp romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan, crunchy garlic croutons and creamy Caesar dressing
The Local Kickin' Chicken$15.00
Breaded and fried chicken breast tossed in The Locals Hot Sauce, with fried banana peppers, lettuce, tomatoes and bleu cheese dressing.
Nachos$14.00
Tortilla chips topped with cheddar cheese, tomatoes, fresh jalapenos, red onion ,corn, black beans and sliced olives then drizzled with a Monterey Jack cheese sauce. Served with Salad & Sour Cream. Add house made guacamole for $2 Top with your choice of Pulled Chicken, Pulled Pork, Linguicia, Seasoned Ground Beef for add an additional $3.
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Buttermilk marinated chicken breast, dipped in a seasoned flour, deep fried, served on a grilled brioche with lettuce, pickle and our house sauce.
Tacos$14.00
Your choice of fried cod, pulled pork, pulled chicken or sesame coated tuna served in warmed grilled flour tortillas with pickled vegetable slaw and cotija cheese with a drizzle of avocado aioli.
Pepperoni Pizza
Tomato Sauce, blended mozzarella & pepperoni.
Kids Burger$10.00
5oz beef patty grilled topped with American cheese, served on a brioche bun with french fries.
Cheese Pizza
Tomato sauce & blended mozzarella cheese
Boston Style Brisket Hot Pastrami$15.00
Hand cut pastrami brisket grilled with caramelized onions and swiss cheese, served on a grilled brioche with yellow mustard.
See full menu

Location

46 route 6A

Sandwich MA

Sunday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Belfry Inn and Bistro

No reviews yet

Soaring interior space set in a former church, with large bar and firplaced main dining room. Several private dining spaces. Well spaced interior seating and on terrace. Serving contemporary American cuisine, our seasonally evolving menu uses fresh and local Cape Cod ingredients.

Marshland Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

The Seal

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Next Door Burger Bar

No reviews yet

Fabulous burgers and shakes. Full bar! Set in a Victorian home with outside dining and super fun backyard games! The kids will love it!!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston