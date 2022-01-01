Go
The Local Wood Fired Grill - Alpharetta

With flavors representing Asia, Turkey, and Europe, just to name a few, our dishes are bringing a new global influence to the food scenes in Alpharetta and Sandy Springs.
Our menu boasts a diverse range of meals all made with ingredients sourced right here, and all cooked over hickory and oak.
We're husband-and-wife owned, and our entire team's committed to expanding the culinary options here in town, one falafel or LA street corn at a time. When you're ready to introduce the family to some new flavors, we're there the place!

5315 Windward Pkwy

Popular Items

Vegan Mini Potstickers$4.49
5 crispy mini potstickers made with tofu, jicama, green onions, seasoning, onions, zucchini, and carrots. Served with our homemade dipping sauce. *NOT GLUTEN FREE*
Plate 2$13.99
Choice of protein, 2 sides, rice & pita.
Local Fries$5.99
Crunchy & Crispy Battered Fries topped with our signature cilantro & lemon garlic sauce, cotija cheese, parsley, and sumac.
Plate 1$11.99
Choice of protein, 1 side, rice, & pita.
Just Kids$6.99
Choice of protein, 1 side, rice, pita, & a drink.
LA Street Corn$4.29
Char-Grilled Non GMO Corn on the cobb topped with our signature cilantro & lemon garlic sauce, parsley, cotija cheese and paprika.
Just Sides$9.99
Choice of any 3 sides & pita.
Wraps$10.49
Choice of protein, hummus, cucumber, tomato, lettuce, pickled onions, parsley, cilantro & lemon garlic sauce served on a warm pita. Includes a mini side.
A La Carte Side$3.75
Individual side dishes
Hummus & Pita Plate$5.99
Creamy garbanzo beans, cucumber, tomatoes, kalamata olives, parsley, pickled onions, cotija cheese, and 6 Slices of Warm Pita Bread.
Location

5315 Windward Pkwy

Alpharetta GA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
