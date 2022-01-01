Go
Toast

The Local Yolk

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

3414 Highland Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (1711 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3414 Highland Ave

Manhattan Beach CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Love & Salt

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Goodboybob Coffee

No reviews yet

Fresh Coffee & Pastries

Zinc@Shade

No reviews yet

At Shade Hotel, we've crafted a unique luxury hotel experience in the heart of the thriving Manhattan Beach community. Our coastal chic boutique hotel features gourmet California cuisine right here on the premises at our restaurant zinc@shade.
Our terrace, lounge and courtyard offers a true fusion of the coastal lifestyle with the unique energy of LA nightlife. Enjoy a craft cocktail alongside an inventive small plate, or take it easy with a glass of wine from our extensive California wine list – all in a cool, comfortable environment that fuses the traditional beach feel with modern design that blends indoor and outdoor dining. When the sun sets, cozy up next to on of our outdoor fire pits. Cool, hip, comfortable, inviting. We look forward to serving (and celebrating) with you at zinc@shade!

Simmzy's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston