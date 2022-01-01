Go
The Local Yolkal Cafe

Come on in and enjoy!

117 West Hancock St Suite A • $$

Avg 4.4 (940 reviews)

Popular Items

Western Omlt$10.09
Ham, onions, bell pepper and choice of cheddar, pepperjack, provolone, swiss or feta
Pancakes$7.10
Buttermilk pancakes
One Egg Plate$7.99
1 egg cooked to order, choice of grits or hashbrowns, choice of bacon, sausage link or patty, and choice of white or wheat toast or biscuit
Waffle$8.50
Belgian Waffle
Veggie Omlt$11.19
Mushrooms, spinach, onion, tomato, bell pepper, and choice of cheddar, pepperjack, provolone, swiss or feta
Egg, Meat & Cheese Sandwich$3.79
1 egg cooked to order, choice of meat, and a choice of bread
Two Egg Plate$8.59
2 eggs cooked to order, choice of grits or hashbrowns, choice of bacon, sausage link or patty, and choice of white or wheat toast or biscuit
Capital$10.89
3 eggs cooked to order, 2 buttermilk pancakes, choice of grits or hashbrowns, choice of bacon, sausage link or patty, and a choice of white or wheat toast or a biscuit
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
High Chairs
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

117 West Hancock St Suite A

Milledgeville GA

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
