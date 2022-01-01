The Local Yolkal Cafe
Come on in and enjoy!
117 West Hancock St Suite A • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
117 West Hancock St Suite A
Milledgeville GA
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Buffington's
Buffingtons is a family owned and operated restaurant and bar. We take pride in our amazing fresh food cooked to order and served with a smile.
Shrimp Boat
Best fried chicken and seafood anywhere!
CJE Foundation
Come in and enjoy!