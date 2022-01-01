Go
The Locale

New American with a Latin Flair!
Our mission is to serve extraordinary products in a unique place with passion and personality in order to provide you with an unforgettable experience.

PIZZA

499 S Federal Hwy • $$

Avg 4.4 (714 reviews)

Popular Items

SIDE TRUFLE FRIES$8.95
Unique experience
PICANHA PLATTER$25.95
15 oz of sliced picanha served with garlic bread
BROWNIE$10.95
Brownie filled with salted caramel chocolate pretzels, served with vanilla ice cream
OCTOPUS PLANTAINS$16.95
Fried green plantain topped with sliced octopus and avocado salsa
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Takeout

Location

499 S Federal Hwy

Boca Raton FL

Sunday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
