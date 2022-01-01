Go
The Locust Table

Breakfast, Brunch and Lunch Cafe in Powell, Ohio serving fresh, made-from-scratch meals.

16. Crossing St

Avg 4.5 (21 reviews)

Popular Items

Coffee$3.00
Locally roasted and fresh brewed Stauf's Coffee. Choose from Baba Budan dark roast, Tanzania Peaberry and Kaldi's SWP Decaf Blend.
Smoked Turkey Club$12.00
Ohio-raised Bowmen & Landes turkey, smoked by local butcher The Butcher & Grocer topped with crispy, pecan-wood smoked bacon, marinated peppers, house made herbed aioli and local Old Soul's Farms arugula on fresh baked herbed focaccia.
House Made Granola & Fruit$10.00
Small batch granola over Greek yogurt topped with fresh fruit and a drizzle of local Honey Run Farm honey
Breakfast Burrito$12.00
Chock full of goodness with the egg soufflé, roasted potatoes, house made black beans, crumbled sausage, corn salsa, fresh avocado and a little extra cheese and served with a side of the house made roja salsa.
Chocolate Chip with Sea Salt Cookie$4.00
Baked fresh daily with Ghirardelli chocolate chips and sprinkled with just a touch of sea salt.
Egg Sandwich$10.00
Fluffy, baked cheesy egg souffle on fresh baked, herbed focaccia topped with crispy bacon, fresh arugula and finished with a dollop of dijonnaise spread.
Three Strips of Bacon$4.00
Three strips of pecan-wood smoked bacon, crisped up to order.
Thai Peanut Bowl$12.00
Rotisserie chicken or sautéed tofu on a bed of quinoa, topped with a house made Thai peanut sauce, pickled cabbage, fresh cucumber, carrots and cilantro.
Ham Cheese & Chive Scone$5.00
Baked fresh every morning, our Ham, Cheese and Chive scone has hearty chunks of smoked ham, melted white cheddar cheese and green onion for a savory morning treat.
Attributes and Amenities

Takeout

Location

Powell OH

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

