The Locust Table
Breakfast, Brunch and Lunch Cafe in Powell, Ohio serving fresh, made-from-scratch meals.
16. Crossing St
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
16. Crossing St
Powell OH
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Koble Greek Italian Grill
Come on in and enjoy!
Nocterra Brewing Co.
Brewery & Taproom with a full lineup of Ales, Lagers, specializing in IPAs & American Sours
Novella Osteria
Come in and enjoy!
The Daily Growler
Curated draft craft beers for carryout and delivery in growlers and crowlers!