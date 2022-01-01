Go
A place to start and end your adventures in Marin. Salads, sandos, tacos and more! 12 rotating taps and full espresso bar. Here to serve you during the pandemic and beyond!

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

1573 Sir Francis Drake Blvd • $

Avg 4.5 (43 reviews)

Popular Items

Mediterranean$12.00
Mixed greens, English cucumber, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, feta cheese, and pita chips with a bright and savory lemon dressing.
Turkey Pesto$12.00
Roasted turkey, melted gouda, and pesto on a toasted ciabatta roll. Served with sweet lime sesame slaw and kettle chips.
Special Sauce$0.50
Housemade fry sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Groups
Delivery
Fast Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Takeout

Location

1573 Sir Francis Drake Blvd

Fairfax CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
