Go
A map showing the location of The Lodge at Anderson Creek - 322 Falls Creek DriveView gallery

The Lodge at Anderson Creek - 322 Falls Creek Drive

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

322 Falls Creek Drive

Spring Lake, NC 28390

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

322 Falls Creek Drive, Spring Lake NC 28390

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

The Twisted Grape
orange star4.5 • 564
54 Melody Ln Cameron, NC 28326
View restaurantnext
RUDINO PIZZA & GRINDERS - CAMERON
orange starNo Reviews
1574 NC-87 Cameron, NC 28326
View restaurantnext
El Burrito Mexican Restaurant - Buffalo Lake Rd.
orange starNo Reviews
1625 Buffalo Lake Rd Sanford, NC 27332
View restaurantnext
Army City Steak & Gyros - Spring Lake
orange star4.7 • 631
425 N Bragg Blvd Spring Lake, NC 28390
View restaurantnext
Kilroy's Cafe - "Marshall Hall ONLY"
orange starNo Reviews
Knox Street Fort Bragg, NC 28307
View restaurantnext
El Burrito Mexican Restaurant 2
orange starNo Reviews
150 Andrews Rd Suite 8-B Fayetteville, NC 28311
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Spring Lake

Army City Steak & Gyros - Spring Lake
orange star4.7 • 631
425 N Bragg Blvd Spring Lake, NC 28390
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Spring Lake

Fayetteville

Avg 4.1 (63 restaurants)

Cameron

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Sanford

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Southern Pines

Avg 4.8 (17 restaurants)

Aberdeen

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Fuquay Varina

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Pinehurst

No reviews yet

Holly Springs

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

The Lodge at Anderson Creek - 322 Falls Creek Drive

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston