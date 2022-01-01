The Lodge Coffee
Come in and enjoy!
BAGELS
3601 consolidation ave • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3601 consolidation ave
Bellingham WA
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Saigon Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
Time and Materials Taphouse
A beautiful space where our community can gather, collaborate, create, laugh, and enjoy finely crafted beverages.
Aslan Brewing Co.
Thanks for supporting Aslan Brewing! Togo food & beer pick-up is available from 12 PM to 10 PM - subject to in-house business - every day of the week.
Plastic cutlery and napkins are available upon request.
Cheers!
K-POP Chicken and Beer
Korean style double fried extra crispy fried chicken! And K-Dogs! With full menu and sports bar. Pleasant outdoor seating with firepit to people watch.