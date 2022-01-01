Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Florence
  • /
  • The Loft Downtown Bar and Grill - 163 west evans street
Consumer picView gallery

The Loft Downtown Bar and Grill - 163 west evans street

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

163 west evans street

florence, SC 29501

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm

Location

163 west evans street, florence SC 29501

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Victors
orange star4.4 • 686
126 W Evans St Florence, SC 29501
View restaurantnext
Wholly Smokin' - 150 S Dargan St
orange starNo Reviews
150 S Dargan St Florence, SC 29506
View restaurantnext
Miyabi Jr Express - Florence, SC
orange starNo Reviews
250 N. Beltline Dr. Florence, SC 29501
View restaurantnext
BUDDYS
orange starNo Reviews
2519B W Palmetto st Florence, SC 29501
View restaurantnext
Kasai Japan Hibachi and Sushi - @Magnolia Mall
orange starNo Reviews
2701 David H. Mcleod blvd fc-5 Florence, SC 29501
View restaurantnext
Southern Hops Brewing Co.
orange star4.3 • 576
911 S Sunset Acres Ln Florence, SC 29501
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in florence

Victors
orange star4.4 • 686
126 W Evans St Florence, SC 29501
View restaurantnext
Southern Hops Brewing Co.
orange star4.3 • 576
911 S Sunset Acres Ln Florence, SC 29501
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near florence

Sumter

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Conway

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Lumberton

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Murrells Inlet

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Pawleys Island

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

North Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Aberdeen

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

The Loft Downtown Bar and Grill - 163 west evans street

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston