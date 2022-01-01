The Loma Club

Go Go Amigo

No reviews yet

Go Go Amigo is a staycation in Liberty Station. Our South-of-the-border inspired restaurant and bar is bright, colorful and fun—perfect for dinner or drinks with friends! Enjoy plates that celebrate classic Mexican fare and distinctive fusion items. The drink menu is largely tequila-inspired and margarita-focused, with specialty cocktails such as the Prickly Pear Slushy and the Cucumber Jalapeño Margarita. Snuggle up by the fire pit (with a drink in hand, of course) and make some memories with us at Go Go Amigo!

