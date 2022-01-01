Go
The Lone Girl Brewing Company

The Lone Girl is a craft brewery, brewpub, and family-friendly restaurant with rooftop deck and space for private and company events. Just minutes away from Madison, The Lone Girl offers delicious food, craft beer, and other drinks in a fun atmosphere that everyone can enjoy – from couples and groups of friends to families with kids.

114 E Main St, Suite 101

Location

Waunakee WI

Sunday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 1:59 am
