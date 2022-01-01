The Lone Girl Brewing Company
The Lone Girl is a craft brewery, brewpub, and family-friendly restaurant with rooftop deck and space for private and company events. Just minutes away from Madison, The Lone Girl offers delicious food, craft beer, and other drinks in a fun atmosphere that everyone can enjoy – from couples and groups of friends to families with kids.
114 E Main St, Suite 101
Location
Waunakee WI
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 1:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 1:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 1:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 1:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 1:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 1:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 1:59 am
