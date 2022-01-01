The Long Pour
Large Selection Of Single Malts, Craft Beers, and Sports
155 Second Avenue
Location
155 Second Avenue
New York NY
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:10 pm, 8:11 pm - 4:50 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 4:50 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 4:50 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 4:50 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 4:50 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 4:50 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:10 pm, 8:11 pm - 4:50 am
Nearby restaurants
Mocha Red
Steakhouse + Mixology Bar
PLNT Burger
Best Burgers on the planet, and for the planet! 100% plant-based. 100% delicious.
Motsunabe Kimura
Come in and enjoy!
Mighty Quinn's Barbeque
Come in and enjoy!