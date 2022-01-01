Go
The Longboard [St. John]

The Longboard is a Caribbean-Inspired Coastal Kitchen located in the heart of Cruz Bay, offering light and healthy fares and creative cocktails inspired by coastal regions around the globe.

1C Cruz Bay Quarter

Location

Saint John VI

Sunday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
