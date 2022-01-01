Go
The Lookout

Come and enjoy the views!
*Massachusetts Food Safety Agencies advise that eating raw or uncooked meat, poultry, eggs or seafood pose a health risk to everyone, but especially to the elderly, young children under age four (4), pregnant women, and other highly
susceptible individuals with compromised immune systems.

89 Pleasant Street

Popular Items

French Fries$7.00
Plain Cheeseburger$14.00
Smashed Black Angus Blend* / American Cheese / Potato Bun (All burgers are cooked through)
*Bun contains : wheat / eggs / dairy / soy
*Bun DOES NOT contain : peanuts / tree nuts
Chicken Tenders$10.00
Whole Chicken Tenderloins / Contains Soy & Wheat / No Dairy
Honey Butter Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Honey Butter Fried Chicken* / Potato Bun / Potato Chips **Available GF
*Bun contains : wheat / eggs / dairy / soy
*Bun DOES NOT contain : peanuts / tree nuts
Farmer Salad$12.00
Chopped Romaine Lettuce / Dried Fruit/ Toasted Pepitas / Goat Cheese / GF, V
Bottled Water$2.50
Lookout Classic Cheeseburger$15.00
Smashed Black Angus Blend* / American Cheese / Onion / Romaine Lettuce / Burger Sauce / Potato Bun / Served with Potato Chips (All burgers are cooked through)
*Bun contains : wheat / eggs / dairy / soy
*Bun DOES NOT contain : peanuts / tree nuts
Ketchup
Location

Natick MA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

