The Loop - West End

5331 W 16th Street

Popular Items

Salmon Rice Bowl$23.00
Soy-ginger glazed salmon, bell pepper, carrot,
green onion, fried egg, cilantro and sriracha mayo.
Tossed with jasmine rice
Buttermilk Fried Chicken$15.00
Served on a brioche bun with ancho chili
seasoned mayo on the side
Buttermilk Chicken Fingers$15.00
Served with hand-cut garlic and herb fries
Basic Burger$14.00
You build it, we make it. Choice of cheese: cheddar, swiss,
pepperjack, bleu, american or jalapeño cheese sauce 14
Additional toppings available for $2
Blackened Chicken Quinoa Salad$16.00
Blackened chicken breast, quinoa, avocado, cilantro,
chopped spinach, roasted peppers, fresh herbs, fresno
chilies, feta and mango yogurt dressing
Caramelized Brussels Sprouts$8.00
Soy glaze, red onion and cilantro
French Dip$16.00
Thin sliced sirloin, mushroom, onion, swiss cheese
and au jus. Served on a demi baguette
Thai Cashew Chicken Wrap$14.00
Fried cashew-breaded chicken breast, guacamole,
napa cabbage slaw, diced tomato and sweet chili sauce
Buffalo Chicken Wontons$16.00
Stuffed with buffalo glazed chicken, cream cheese and herbs, and blue cheese crumbles. Served with amablu coleslaw, celery and ranch
Blackened Chicken & Avocado Melt$15.00
Pepper jack, avocado, tomato and garlic mayo.
Served on grilled sourdough
Location

St Louis Park MN

Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 am
