The Loose Screw
Come in and enjoy!
410 West 7th St
Location
410 West 7th St
Taylor TX
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Good Strangers
Serving Take-Out and To-Go Daily!
Chemistry Lab
So cold it's cool!
Greenhouse Craft Foods - Taylor
Come in and enjoy!
Correa's Chinese Restaraunt
Authentic Chinese Cuisine, In a comfy family owned business.