The Lost Fire

Argentinian style Grill & Bar

GRILL • STEAKS

62 Mills Road • $$

Avg 4.9 (1747 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Parmiggiana$29.00
Breaded and lightly fried free range
chicken breast topped with marinara sauce, oregano, mozzarella & Parmesan cheese, served with house salad
Burrata Salad$16.00
fresh artisan mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, basil, extra virgin olive oil and balsamic glaze
Prime Rib Eye 18oz$42.00
Juicy and flavorful, rich marbeling of 18oz bone in Angus Rib Eye.
Lamb Ribs$46.00
slow cooked, fall-off-the-bone pork ribs with our house made BBQ sauce, full rack only
Fries - Provenzal$9.00
tossed with Garlic & Parsley
Empanadas$12.00
The quintessential Argentine appetizer. Choose (2)
Faroe Island Salmon$29.00
Faroe Islands is renowned for its superior quality and taste. The geographical position of the Faroe Islands is ideal for farming Atlantic salmon. The remote location of the Faroe Islands is complemented by pristine clear waters, cool steady sea temperatures, strong currents and accessible fjords.
Whole Chicken$28.00
wood-fired citrus marinated free range whole chicken Rotisserie
Caesar Salad$9.00
Romaine heart lettuce, focaccia bread croutons, Parmesan cheese
Filet Mignon$56.00
10oz of most tender beef cut, lean & buttery grilled Angus Filet Mignon
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating

Location

62 Mills Road

Kennebunkport ME

Sunday4:45 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:45 pm - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:45 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:45 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:45 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:45 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

