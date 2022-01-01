Go
The Love Shack Bar & Grill

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

1013 Government St • $$

Avg 4.4 (219 reviews)

Popular Items

Salad$8.95
Wings (10)$10.95
Burger$10.95
Fried Shrimp Platter$12.95
Grilled Shrimp Tacos$12.95
Cheeseburger Balls$8.95
Sweet Tea$2.30
Freid Chicken Tenders$8.99
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Happy Hour
Cozy
Restroom
Groups
Solo Dining
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1013 Government St

Ocean Springs MS

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

