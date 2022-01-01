The Love Shack Bar & Grill
Come in and enjoy!
SEAFOOD • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS
1013 Government St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1013 Government St
Ocean Springs MS
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Rooftop Taco & Tequila Bar
Rooftop Taco & Tequila Bar is a modern Mexican restaurant in downtown Ocean Springs.
Charred: A Steak & Oyster Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Mosaic Restaurant And Bar
We are an internationally inspired restaurant with upscale food and cocktails. We also have a beer house with 45 craft beer taps and a gorgeous outdoor patio with live music on the stage most evenings.