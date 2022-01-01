The Luau
Aloha! Come in and enjoy!
7123 El Cajon Blvd
Location
7123 El Cajon Blvd
San Diego CA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Duke's Old Fashioned Onion Burgers
Come in and enjoy!
Terra American Bistro
Celebrating Modern American Comfort food with a farm to table approach.
Marie Callender’s
Freshly baked pies everyday. Serving the community for over 60 years.
Burgers & Bowls
Terra American Bistro Brings this virtual restaurant to you featuring sandwiches, cold & hot bowls, concretes