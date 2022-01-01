Go
Toast

The Lube Room Saloon

Come in and enjoy!

3431 Highway 4

No reviews yet

Location

3431 Highway 4

Dorrington CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Snowshoe Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Relaxed brewpub with an old-timey ambiance serving house ales & traditional American fare

Alchemy Cafe

No reviews yet

Alchemy is situated on Main Street, occupying a site amongst Murphy’s finest wineries like Newsome-Harlow, Four Winds, Lavender Ridge, Twisted Oak and many others. The restaurant is where many winemakers rub shoulders with visitors in our bar or restaurant. Everyone is family here. High energy yet gracious, Alchemy is a place where one can enjoy terrific wines and comforting cuisine from our seasoned and attentive staff. Alchemy offers the finest seasonal ingredients and dishes intended to perfectly complement the extraordinary wines of the region. Enjoy modern American comfort food, Gold Country cuisine. Please call us for reservations 209-728-0700, visit us on the web, alchemymurphys.com

The Watering Hole

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Rock of Twain Harte

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston