Go
Toast

The Lucky Lure

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA

412/416 Main Street • $

Avg 4.4 (185 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Bacon Alfredo$10.95
Spaghetti Noodles covered in delicious Alfredo Sauce - topped with your choice of Seasoned Grilled Chicken or Breaded Crispy Chicken, Crunchy Bacon, and Chopped Tomatoes
Cheese Bread$5.95
Supreme Spinner
Sausage, Pepperoni, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms
Meat Lovers
Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon
LARGE Thin Crust$15.95
Taco
Seasoned Hamburger, Mozzarella, Cheddar Cheese, Nacho Chips, Lettuce, Tomato, Black Olives with side of Taco Sauce
Chicken Strips$6.95
Heavy Bobber
Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Green Olive, Onions
Extra Breadstick$1.00
Chicken Strips with Fries$8.94
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

412/416 Main Street

Madison Lake MN

Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Landing on Madison Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Knotty Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Dedicated to creating your next great dining destination!

Brothers Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Wooden Spoon

No reviews yet

Lunch and in-store items are available for same-day delivery or pick-up. Please call 507.345.4114 to place your same day order.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston