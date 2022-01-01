Go
Toast

The Lucky Penny Café

A little corner café with a big heart! Local, eco-conscious and fresh-focused! Offering up coffee, bubble tea, homemade soups, breakfast & lunch options.

100 U S Grant St Unit B

No reviews yet

Popular Items

20 oz Iced Caramel Macchiato$5.00
Layered drink with vanilla, cold brew, milk and caramel drizzle
SBC Bowl$7.00
Strawberries, banana, toasted coconut, vanilla yogurt, granola, honey drizzle
Double White Lavender Latte
A White Coffee & White Chocolate Latte with a hint of Lavender.
16 oz Strawberry$4.50
Our signature jasmine green tea blend with strawberry puree
Lucky Latte
French Vanilla latte with Lucky cereal infused milk! Whipped Cream and marshmallow charm garnish.
(whole milk only)
Cinnamon Cranberry Bagel$2.00
Traditional, hand-rolled Cleveland style bagels!
Boulder Canyon Kettle Chips$2.00
16 oz Iced Caramel Macchiato$4.75
Layered drink with vanilla, cold brew, milk and caramel drizzle
20 oz Mango$5.00
Our signature jasmine green tea blend with mango puree
Turkey Hummus Wrap$7.00
Sliced turkey, red pep, cucumbers, garlic hummus & feta.
Available on a whole wheat or gluten-free wrap!
See full menu

Location

100 U S Grant St Unit B

Lagrange OH

Sunday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Monday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Friday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Depot at Union Station

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Nest at Grey Hawk

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Check Please Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Catrina's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!
Auténtico Sabor Mexicano!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston