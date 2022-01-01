Go
The Lucky Well

Come in and enjoy!

111 East Butler Ave,



Popular Items

St Louis Dry Rubbed Ribs
Dry-Rubbed, Smoked, St. Louis Pork Ribs
Fries$6.00
BBQ Beans
Slow Cooked Baked Beans with Pork and Molasses
Herb Brined Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Fried Or Grilled, Traditional or Spicy, Japanese Mayo, Dill Pickles on a Martin's Potato Bun.
Cornbread$6.00
2 Large Pieces of Cornbread, served with our Honey Butter
Pork Belly Burnt Ends
Sesame, Scallion, Served with Alabama White BBQ
Smoked Wings
Smoked, then grilled, served with your choice of sauce
Mac & Cheese
Creamy 3 Cheese Sauce with Elbow Macaroni
Sliced Beef Brisket
Limited Availability
Well Burger$18.00
8 oz House Beef Blend, Aged White Cheddar, House Dill Pickles, BBQ Sauce, Potato bun
Location

111 East Butler Ave,

Ambler PA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
