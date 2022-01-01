Go
The MacMillan Whisky Room

The MacMillan Whisky Room is a full service restaurant and bar offering a full menu of favorites and the best liquor and cocktail selection in Northern Virginia, not to mention outstanding beer and wine.

2920 District Ave Ste 155

Popular Items

French Dip$12.99
MACMILLAN BURGER$12.99
Beef Burger Patty* cooked to order topped with Smoked Gouda, Lettuce, Tomato, and Pickles
Rare: Cool to Warm Red Center
Medium Rare: Warm Red Center
Medium: Hot Pink Center
Medium Well: Hot Pink Line Center
Well Done: Grey to Brown Throughout
*Consuming raw, or undercooked meat, poultry, fish, or eggs can increase the risk of foodborne illness
FISH & CHIPS$13.99
6 oz cod filet served with hand-cut fries, tartar sauce and ketchup.
Acrobat Pinot Gris bottle$20.00
Beef Sliders$8.99
3 beef sliders served with cheddar cheese.
Breakfast Skillet$10.99
Your choice of eggs, cheese, bacon, sausage, fresh vegetables and potatoes, served in a cast-iron skillet
Quesadilla$8.99
Your choice or steak, chicken or shrimp quesadilla served with house-made pico de gallo and a jalapeno crema.
MacMillan Burger$9.99
Smoked Gouda Sliders$12.99
BUFFALO CHICKEN SLIDERS$11.99
3 buffalo-tossed chicken sliders served with blue cheese dressing
Location

2920 District Ave Ste 155

Fairfax VA

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

