Go
Toast

The Mad Mexican

Come in and enjoy!

BBQ • GRILL

2 E Court Sq • $

Avg 4 (75 reviews)

Popular Items

Baja
Sloppy Jose
The Mad Mexican
Side Item
Guac$3.00
Chips/Salsa$2.00
Chupacabbra
Mad Mexican single taco
Side of Meat$2.50
Xtra Chips/Salsa

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2 E Court Sq

Newnan GA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

714 Bistro

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Westside Fish Fry

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Arden's Garden

No reviews yet

Plant-based foods. Fresh juices and smoothies.

Art & Jake's Sports Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

At Art & Jakes, we strive to give our customers the best dining experience. We have many dishes in our menu from all over the world. Everyone will surely find something they like from the variety of food we offer. Whether you are looking for a quick lunch, drinks and appetizers, cold beers and watching the game, we have all you are looking for and more! Our specialty is upscale casual in a sports bar environment.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston