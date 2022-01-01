Go
Magic 5 Pie Co.

230 east ave

Popular Items

Tuscan Kale$13.00
Massaged kale, Bosc pear, sweetened cranberries, tomato confit, candied pecans, white balsamic
Native Son$16.00
Burrata, prosciutto, truffle ricotta, baby arugula
Iceberg Wedge$12.00
Cherry tomatoes, crispy bacon, red onions, blue cheese dressing
Belgian Caesar$12.00
Shaved Brussels sprouts, parmesan, creamy Caesar dressing, garlic wonton
Lil Guy$16.00
Tomato sauce, pepperoni, hot oil, fresh mozzarella, truffle honey
Margherita$15.00
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, evoo
Potato Pie$15.00
Fontina, sliced potatoes, caramelized onions, bacon, chives
Fig Jam$16.00
Tomato sauce, bacon, goat cheese, caramelized onions, arugula
BYOP RED$12.00
Build Your Own Pie! Tomato & mozzarella base.
Magic Five$16.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, sweet sausage, gorgonzola, chives
Norwalk CT

Sunday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
SONO SEAPORT SEAFOOD

Family friendly waterfront dining. Come enjoy fresh seafood and thirst quenching drinks with a great view of the Norwalk Harbor.

Mr Frostys Ice Cream

Seasonal ice cream shop! Now open for 2021!

COPPS ISLAND OYSTER SHACK

NEW ENGLAND SEA SIDE SHACK ON WHEELS

Appetit Bistro at Sono, Ltd

Come in and enjoy!

