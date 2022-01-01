Magic 5 Pie Co.
Come in and enjoy!
230 east ave
Popular Items
Location
230 east ave
Norwalk CT
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
SONO SEAPORT SEAFOOD
Family friendly waterfront dining. Come enjoy fresh seafood and thirst quenching drinks with a great view of the Norwalk Harbor.
Mr Frostys Ice Cream
Seasonal ice cream shop! Now open for 2021!
COPPS ISLAND OYSTER SHACK
NEW ENGLAND SEA SIDE SHACK ON WHEELS
Appetit Bistro at Sono, Ltd
Come in and enjoy!