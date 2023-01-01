Go
  • Home
  • /
  • The Maharaja - 4646 Heritage Hills Boulevard, #3
Main picView gallery

The Maharaja - 4646 Heritage Hills Boulevard, #3

Open today 12:00 PM - 10:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

4646 Heritage Hills Boulevard, #3

Mississauga, CN L5R 1Y3

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:30 pm

Restaurant info

Website

Location

4646 Heritage Hills Boulevard, #3, Mississauga CN L5R 1Y3

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Planta - South Beach
orange starNo Reviews
180 Queen St W Toronto, CN M5V 3X3
View restaurantnext
Planta - South Beach
orange starNo Reviews
1221 Bay St. Toronto, CN M5R 3P5
View restaurantnext
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 2002 - Mississauga-South, ON
orange starNo Reviews
1900 Fowler Drive Mississauga, ON L5K 0A1
View restaurantnext
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 2001 - Burlington, ON
orange starNo Reviews
3350 Fairview St Burlington, ON L7N 3L5
View restaurantnext
EggHolic - Brampton, Canada
orange starNo Reviews
168 Kennedy Rd S Suite A Brampton, CN L6W 3G6
View restaurantnext
b.good - xxOakville ON (OLD)
orange starNo Reviews
487 Cornwall Road Oakville, ON L6J 7S8
View restaurantnext

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

The Maharaja - 4646 Heritage Hills Boulevard, #3

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston