The Maharaja - 4646 Heritage Hills Boulevard, #3
Open today 12:00 PM - 10:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info
Location
4646 Heritage Hills Boulevard, #3, Mississauga CN L5R 1Y3
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 2002 - Mississauga-South, ON
No Reviews
1900 Fowler Drive Mississauga, ON L5K 0A1
View restaurant
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 2001 - Burlington, ON
No Reviews
3350 Fairview St Burlington, ON L7N 3L5
View restaurant