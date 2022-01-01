The Main Landing
Come hangout lakeside on the patio, sit in the dining room, or order online to enjoy delicious food and drinks for the whole family!
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
142 Boulevard Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
142 Boulevard Ave
Celoron NY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
SubZone
sub Zone offers a variety of signature subs and other homemade menu items, specializing in prompt delivery
Shawbucks
Enjoy our take out menu at shawbucks.com
Labyrinth Press Co. & Brazil Lounge
Scratch-made vegetarian and vegan fare for takeout or dining on our outdoor patio! Espresso & smoothie bar. Craft beer & wine shop. Order online for pickup or stop in and dine with us.
The Chop House On Main
Come in and enjoy!