The Main Landing

Come hangout lakeside on the patio, sit in the dining room, or order online to enjoy delicious food and drinks for the whole family!

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

142 Boulevard Ave • $$

Avg 4.3 (230 reviews)

Popular Items

Main Fish Fry$12.00
Lightly battered haddock served with hand cut fries and coleslaw. Add a house salad for $2!
French Dipper$12.00
Slow roasted beef smothered with Swiss cheese on a toasted Italian roll served with a side of au jus. Served with hand cut french fries
Fish Sandwich$11.00
Battered haddock on a toasted roll, with lettuce and tomato, served with coleslaw. Served with hand cut french fries
Main Sirlon$16.00
8oz of main sirloin served with your choice of homemade mashed potatoes, hand cut fries or daily vegetable and a house salad. All steaks are hand cut, seasoned and grilled to perfection.
Zucchini Planks$10.00
Deep fried zucchini with a creamy horseradish dipping sauce
Main Marsala$16.00
Sautéed chicken breasts in a light wine marsala sauce served with mashed potatoes. Served with a house salad.
Chicken Finger Platter$12.00
Jumbo white meat chicken fingers served with hand cut french fries. Choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing. Add a side salad for $2!
Sail Burger$9.00
1/2 lb. USDA Choice Angus Beef hand pattied and cooked to order with your choice of American, Swiss or Cheddar cheese alongside hand cut french fries. Served with lettuce, tomato and onion upon request.
Deluxe Sail Burger$12.00
1/2 lb. USDA Choice Angus Beef hand pattied and cooked to order with thin sliced ham, Swiss cheese, grilled onions and pickles with our Main sauce. Served with hand cut french fries.
Seafood Stuffed Haddock$16.00
Stuffed with homemade imitation crab stuffing and broiled until golden brown. Served with your choice of homemade mashed potatoes, hand cut fries or daily vegetable and a house salad

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

142 Boulevard Ave

Celoron NY

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

