Wisconsin On Tap

Featuring all beers on tap from Wisconsin only!! Wisconsin On Tap is a great place to enjoy great drinks and food. Our food menu was developed by Food Network Chef Brian Duffy and our very own Hannah Nielson. WOT is also an incredible place to watch the big game with state of the art sound and 14 TV's

N88W16521 Main Street

Popular Items

Drop Dead Chicken Sandwich$12.00
12 Hour Drop Dead Honey Blonde Brine, Battered and Topped with Whole Grain Beer Mustard, and Spicy Pickles.
Red Wine Braised Beef Sandwich$14.00
Wisco Tap Burger$13.00
Angus Beef, Sharp Cheddar & Seared Brat Layer, served on a Pretzilla Pretzel Bun.
Wisco Poutine$13.00
Thick Cut Fries, Lager and Onion Demi-Glace, Cheddar Cheese Curds & Smoked Bacon!
Jumbo Wings$11.00
Smoked, Fried, and Grilled
Hand Battered Cheese Curds$11.00
Hand Battered Cheese Curds served with Buttermilk Ranch
Pretzilla Pretzel Bites$11.00
Pretzilla Soft Pretzel Bites. Served with a Tangy Beer Queso Dipping Sauce, Buttermilk Ranch, and Chipotle Ketchup.
Buttermilk Ranch$0.50
House Fries$3.00
BYO Burger$10.00
Location

Menomonee Falls WI

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

