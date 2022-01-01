The Main Street Pub

Gather & Graze

Hand crafted charcuterie boards prepared with artisanal cheeses, cured meats, fresh fruits, olives, cornichons, mixed nuts, and accompaniments. Each board differs based on size ordered and availability of products. Only using the best to create our one of a kind boards, we look forward to providing you with a charcuterie board to gather and graze upon, and most importantly, enjoy.

