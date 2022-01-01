The Majestic
Since 1932, the Majestic has been a fixture on King Street in Old Town Alexandria. Step inside and you’ll feel like you’ve taken a trip to yesteryear. There’s jazz in the air and cocktail shakers at the bar, famous for its selection of unique whiskies and spirits. Dine in for a sophisticated lunch, open a bottle of wine from the extensive list, gather around the bar with friends old and new, or cuddle up in a booth for a romantic dinner. Open for dinner and weekend brunch
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
911 King Street • $$
911 King Street
Alexandria VA
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
