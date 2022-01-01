Go
The Majestic

Since 1932, the Majestic has been a fixture on King Street in Old Town Alexandria. Step inside and you’ll feel like you’ve taken a trip to yesteryear. There’s jazz in the air and cocktail shakers at the bar, famous for its selection of unique whiskies and spirits. Dine in for a sophisticated lunch, open a bottle of wine from the extensive list, gather around the bar with friends old and new, or cuddle up in a booth for a romantic dinner. Open for dinner and weekend brunch

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

911 King Street • $$

Avg 4.2 (2417 reviews)

Popular Items

Majestic Coconut Cake$8.00
Toasted coconut-sour cream frosting. Vegetarian
Seared Salmon$28.00
Fregola sarda, pickled onions, roasted tomatoes, corn, herbs, corn puree
Winter Greens Salad$12.00
Roasted grapes, apples, walnuts, pickled onions, goat cheese, mixed lettuces, cider vinaigrette. Vegetarian
Rotisserie Half Chicken$23.00
Fregola sarda, pickled shallots, herbs, corn puree, bacon jam
Hanger Steak$32.00
Smashed crispy fingerlings, asparagus, roasted cipollini onions, garlic aioli, red wine jus
Majestic Burger$20.00
House-ground prime chuck, bacon jam, garlic aioli, house pimiento cheese, pickled onions, house fries, toasted sourdough bun
Majestic Parker House Rolls$7.00
black caraway, coarse salt, smoked brown butter
Sweet & Sour Brussels Sprouts$12.00
Pomegranate sweet & sour sauce, bacon, labneh, almonds. Vegetarian, Gluten free
Bone-In Pork Chop$29.00
harissa spiced sweet potatoes, garlic-worcestershire butter, parsley, charred orange
Fried Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Crispy chicken thigh, sharp cheddar, bread & butter pickles, white bbq sauce, bibb lettuce, brioche bun, house fries
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

911 King Street

Alexandria VA

Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 am
