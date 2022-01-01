Go
The Manor

The Manor, an eclectic venue on the cutting edge of style - features a vast selection of worldly cuisine, EDM and house music, weekend entertainment & Baltimore's #1 voted drag brunch.

924 N Charles Street

Upscale
Formal
Live Music
Reservations
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

924 N Charles Street

Baltimore MD

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
