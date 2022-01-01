Go
Toast

The Manor Tavern

Modern Country Cuisine

15819 Old York Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Manor Omelet$14.00
Smoked Ham/ Cheddar Cheese/Sauteed Onions/Tomato/ Toast/ Tavern Potatoes
See full menu

Location

15819 Old York Rd

Monkton MD

Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Inverness Brewing

No reviews yet

Proudly serving craft beer from the crop to keg.

The Milton Inn

No reviews yet

Located in Sparks, Maryland, The Milton Inn is a 281-year-old fieldstone house lauded as one of Maryland’s historic treasures. Inspired by old French hunting lodges, the fully restored and reimagined country retreat is a haven of elegant comfort. Owned and operated by the award-winning Foreman Wolf group and led by chef and co-owner Chris Scanga, The Milton Inn boasts amazing food and an impeccable cellar.

Basta Pasta

No reviews yet

All Entree's comes with house salad and bread.

Casa Mia’s - Parkton

No reviews yet

World Famous Crab Cakes, Fresh Seafood, Hand-cut Steaks, Authentic Pasta dishes and much more in a lively, casual atmosphere. Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston