The Manship Wood Fired Kitchen

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

1200 N State St • $$

Avg 4.5 (776 reviews)

Popular Items

Gumbo$9.00
jasmine rice, scallion
Comeback Cobb$16.00
Chopped Romaine, Egg, Bacon, Fried Onion, Avocado, Feta Cheese, Tomato, Comeback Dressing
Margherita Pizzetta$10.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Basil
Tuesday Special - Fried Chicken$12.00
AVAILABLE ON TUESDAYS ONLY!
leg & breast, butter beans
BBQ Chicken Pizzetta$12.00
Iced Tea$2.00
Salmon Croquette$14.00
jalapeno cream
Redfish Wrap$14.00
Blackened Redfish, Sundried Tomato Wrap, Remoulade, Leaf Lettuce, Pickle, Tomato, Fries
Iceburg Wedge Salad$11.00
Cherry Tomato, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Radish, Scallions, Bacon, Charred Onion Ranch
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Sommelier
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Buffet
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1200 N State St

Jackson MS

Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Elvie's

No reviews yet

Elvie's is Jackson's newest all day cafe, serving seasonal fare that highlights Southern farmers. From fisherman and oyster farmers in the gulf, to organic produce and sustainably raised animals, Elvie’s is committed to using the highest quality, ethically sourced, and best tasting ingredients available.
Inspired by French cafes, Elvie’s will be a restaurant that you can enjoy all day. In the morning, stop by to enjoy breakfast and espresso, in the afternoon meet a friend for a classic cocktail and a bite to eat, or come experience dinner and our tasting menu.
At Elvie’s, our hope is that every guest feels at home. Generosity, passion, and attention to detail are at the heart of our hospitality and we want that to be part of your dining experience.

Fenian's Pub

No reviews yet

Established in November 1996, Fenian’s Pub & Restaurant is locally owned and operated. We are dedicated to the celebration of Irish and Celtic heritage and history.
The name originates from the legendary band of warriors led by Finn McCool. Legend has it that Finn McCool was a giant of a man who possessed all the knowledge of the world. It is said that he lies sleeping beneath Dublin and will awake in Ireland’s most dire hour of need.
Fenian’s Pub & Restaurant is a full service, sit-down restaurant as well as your local neighborhood pub. We have a fine staff of bartenders, servers and cooks all dedicated to making your experience at Fenian’s fun and relaxed.
Slainte!

Lou's Full Serv

No reviews yet

Martin's Downtown

No reviews yet

Welcome to Martin's Downtown! Serving up the best Eats, Drinks and Beats in downtown Jackson. Won't you join us?

