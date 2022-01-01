The Maple Grille Restaurant And Microbrewery - Hemlock, MI
Dine in to enjoy our Rustic, family friendly, Farm to Table Restaurant and Microbrewery! As we only source locally Raised and Produced menu items, you are sure to enjoy the fresh made daily cuisine, and Wood Fired Craft Brews! Or order online, and pick up, to at least enjoy the smell of the open kitchen’s wood fired grill. No Microwave, No Freezer, Just Garden is our motto! Enjoy!
PIZZA
13105 Gratiot Rd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
13105 Gratiot Rd
Hemlock MI
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Patty Flemings Irish Pub
Homemade soups, house roasted meats, fresh hand pattied burgers and more. We believe that extra step is totally worth it!
Coty's Landing
Thank you for your continued support. It is an honor to serve you!
Bytes Fusion Grill
MIXTURE OF DIFFERENT CUISINE OF FRESH HOMEMADE FOOD.
MADE TO ORDER & MADE WITH LOVE!
LET'S GET BACK TO BASICS!
The Souper Cafe
Welcome to the Souper Café Saginaw Online. We are a locally owned restaurant in Saginaw, with another location in Bay City, specializing in Freshmade Soups, Sandwiches, Salads, and Wraps!!