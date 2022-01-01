Go
The Maple Grille Restaurant And Microbrewery - Hemlock, MI

Dine in to enjoy our Rustic, family friendly, Farm to Table Restaurant and Microbrewery! As we only source locally Raised and Produced menu items, you are sure to enjoy the fresh made daily cuisine, and Wood Fired Craft Brews! Or order online, and pick up, to at least enjoy the smell of the open kitchen’s wood fired grill. No Microwave, No Freezer, Just Garden is our motto! Enjoy!

PIZZA

13105 Gratiot Rd • $$

Avg 4.7 (2061 reviews)

Popular Items

Pan Fried WhiteFish Sandwich$15.00
Lightly Breaded, Fresh, Michigan WhiteFish with house made Tarter, Cheddar, & Lettuce.
Served with sides of the day and cornbread with maple syrup for dipping.
Pan Fried WhiteFish$12.00
Lightly Breaded, Fresh, Michigan WhiteFish, Pan fried in a cast iron skillet until golden, with House made Tarter and a lemon wedge.
Served with sides of the day and cornbread with maple syrup for dipping.
Chicken Pot Pie$14.00
Creamy Chicken Gravy with Fresh Smoked Chicken, onion, celery, carrots and potatoes. Topped with a Hand Made Crispy Crust, baked in our Wood Fired Oven. Served with sides of the day and cornbread with maple syrup for dipping.
MG Burger$10.00
Fresh Beef Hamburger with Mayo, and Lettuce w/ our House made MG Steak Sauce.
Served with sides of the day and cornbread with maple syrup for dipping.
Bread Pudding w/ Maple Cream Sauce$6.00
House made Bread Pudding baked in our Wood Fired Oven, topped with House made Maple Cream Sauce, also referred to as “Life Changing”
Pizza$14.00
10 inch -Wood Fired Oven Pizza, with House made Dough, your choice of a House made Sauce, and a Mozzarella Provolone blend. Available toppings are listed, choose as many or as few as you’d like.
Served with sides of the day and cornbread with maple syrup for dipping.
Additional Flatbread$4.00
Wood Fired Flatbread
Buffalo Chicken Dip$9.00
Smoked Chicken and our Texas Pete's Hot Sauce, mixed with Cream Cheese and Chives. Served cold, with Wood Fired FlatBread.
Fresh House made Pizza Dough Ball$2.00
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

13105 Gratiot Rd

Hemlock MI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

