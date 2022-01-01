The Maquoketa Cave

Galena Bakehouse

Galena Bakehouse is a high quality grab and go bakery on one of ‘America’s Best Main Streets’. The menu features gourmet pastries, cupcakes, coffees, empanadas and lunch options using local ingredients, always made from scratch.

By popular demand, the previous innkeepers of the historic Felt Manor, Chef Geoff and Sous-Chef Alex are thrilled to curate treats and picnics for all!

