The Marble Ring
Come in and enjoy!
430 41st St S Suite B
Location
430 41st St S Suite B
Birmingham AL
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Parkside on 5th
Bespoke Bar in the original Avondale Marble Works building with the coolest courtyard in town. Elevated food options as well as great drinks and service.
Ferus on 41st
Come in and enjoy!
41st Street Pub & Aircraft Sales
See you tommorrow!
The Avondale Common House
Come in and enjoy!