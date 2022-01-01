The Market

Emmer & Rye

Emmer & Rye is a restaurant designed around the farmer’s haul, featuring a menu that changes daily with a focus on seasonal and local cuisine. Heirloom grains are milled fresh for house made pastas, breads, and desserts, whole animal butchery is done on site, and an extensive in house fermentation program captures flavors at their peak and preserves them for the off season. We are now offering a dinner meal kit for two available for pick up or delivery Tuesday-Sunday 5pm to 6pm. This is a six course meal featuring a combination of fully prepared dishes and dishes that require minimal cooking. Wines are also still available to take home at retail prices. If you would like to dine in, we are offering a contactless patio dinner outside and an individually plated coursed dinner inside.

