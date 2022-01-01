Go
The MARKET

Right off 1st Ave. in the Seattle Art Museum, across from Harbor Steps, and a quick jog to Pike Place Market. Enjoy our famous Lobster Rolls, Chowder and Fresh Seafood!

1300 1st ave

Popular Items

MAINE LOBSTER ROLL$32.00
MAINE LOBSTER, MACRINA BAKERY'S TOASTED BRIOCHE ROLL, HOUSE AIOLI, GHERKINS, BROWN BUTTER, FRIES
CRAB IN A BAG$21.00
FREID SOFT SHELL CRAB, CHILLES, GARLIC, SPICES
MARKET'S FISH TACOS$13.00
SOFT CORN TORTILLAS, BEER BATTERED ROCKFISH, NAPA CABBAGE, HOUSE AOILI, MANGO SALSA, QUESO FRESCO, NAM JIM PAK CHEE (THAI CILANTRO SAUCE)
CONNECTICUT LOBSTER ROLL$32.00
WARM LOBSTER, MACRINA BAKERY'S BRIOCHE ROLL, GARLIC, BUTTER, OLD BAY, FRIES
MARKET TABBOULEH$15.50
ARUGULA, SHAVED BRUSSEL SPROUTS, COUS COUS, CHERRY TOMATOES, MINT, PARSLEY, RADISH, DRIED CRANBERRIES, LEMON VINAIGRETTE
1/2 DUNGENESS CRAB ROLL$21.00
LOCAL DUNGENESS CRAB MEAT, MACRINA BAKERY'S TOASTED BRIOCHE ROLL, BROWN BUTTER, FRIES
CHOWDER CUP 12OZ$9.00
CREAMY CLAM CHOWDER, POTATOES, AROMATICS, WARM RUSTIC POTATOE ROLL
DUNGENESS CRAB ROLL$32.00
LOCAL DUNGENESS CRAB MEAT, MACRINA BAKERY'S TOASTED BRIOCHE ROLL, BROWN BUTTER, FRIES
FISH & CHIPS$20.00
CRISPY ROCKFISH, FRIES, TARTAR, LEMON, MINTY PEAS
SHRIMP ROLL$20.00
crispy shrimp, Macrina's warm toasted roll, house aioli , fish caramel, chili oil, pickled red onions, chives, fries
Location

1300 1st ave

Seattle WA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

